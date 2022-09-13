Wreckage of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber found near Balakliia

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 15:31

Ukrainian defenders have found parts of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on a newly liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast near Balakliia.

Source: Press centre of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "We keep finding destroyed Russian planes on liberated territories.

We found parts of Su-34 RF-95808 near Balakliia. It is the 24th "red" one from the 47th Aviation Regiment (Voronezh city)."

&nbsp;

and after...

Background: 

  • In early September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine started a counteroffensive on the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia; it rapidly developed in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • The defence forces liberated, in particular, Balakliia and Izium. In some places, they reached the border with Russia.

  • According to Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, as of 13 September, the total area of the territory liberated during the counteroffensive reached 3,800 square kilometres. That’s more than 300 settlements.

