Wrecked Chevy Camaro ZL1s From The Junkyard Files

Would you save any of these damaged Camaros?

Chevy Camaro production has been an absolute mess since the beginning of the pandemic caused lockdowns, labor shortages, material shortages, then labor shortages again, and an ever changing chip shortage situation. It's been a roller coaster, and GM has announced that the Camaro as we know it is on borrowed time. So right now is the best and worst time to have a Camaro, but if you have one that's wrecked or stolen, it's terrible, we know. Here are some totaled Chevy Camaro ZL1 that are hard to look at, but we just can't look away.

2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1

At some point, this was a beautiful Chevy Camaro with a supercharged LSA engine that ran like a rocket-ship with 580-horsepower. Now, there's not much left to identify it as a ZL1.

2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1

From a shocking amount of damage, to shockingly little, I wouldn't believe this fender bender was totaled if I hadn't just gone through something similar.

2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1

This looks like a muscle car skeleton that'd you find on the stolen cars of Detroit, but it's a Fremont, CA car, stolen and stripped of the powertrain, and most of the interior.

2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1

It's not a picture worth including, but the passenger side mirror is also knocked off, which makes us really wonder what happened to this ZL1. What hit it? Or what did it hit? Runaway tire was my guess until scrolling through and seeing the passenger side mirror knocked off.

2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1

It sucks when a car is stolen, but when didn't they leave the thing with a little bit of dignity? This Baltimore car is not much of a car anymore, unfortunately.

2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1

This ZL1 looks great coming, but not so great going. There's not much to say about this Camaro, except to remind people to please stop when traffic stops ahead of you.

2020 Chevy Camaro ZL1

If you combine this car with the last, you'd have a complete car, albeit, from two totally different generations. This crash isn't mysterious as much as it's mysterious that it has over 20k miles on it, at only a year old. No judgement, we're a 'cars are made to be driven' kind of publication, but that's a lot of miles in one year for a non-fleet vehicle.

One day, we hope to live in a world where dash-cam footage is included in every salvage lot for sale. Not for the gory trauma of car accidents, but because some of these cars have the strangest damage. You can see them all here.

