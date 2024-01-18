‘Wrecks on top of wrecks’: Icy road conditions keeping Tennessee Highway Patrol busy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snowy and icy conditions have caused problems on the road over the past few days, from people being stranded to cars slipping and sliding into each other.

The threat of a re-freeze is not helping things.

“This is probably, in my tenure on the highway patrol since 1997, the first that I have experienced a statewide weather event such as this where we have snow all the way from Memphis all the way to the far East,” described Lt. Bill Miller, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

In almost every corner of Middle Tennessee, THP troopers have been seeing a common trend on the roadways.

“Wrecks on top of wrecks,” said Miller. “We’ve had a lot of those types of crashes, vehicles simply slid out of the roadway. A lot of the incidents that were presented as crashes that we responded to were not crashes, but simply vehicles with zero damage were stuck in a ditch. Someone tried to go up a hill and could not go up the hill and slid down and just got stuck in a ditch.”

In Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported at least 30 crashes, with four of them resulting in injury, from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.

Over in Lebanon, police have been warning drivers about the potential of black ice.

“Many of the vehicles, crashes we have worked, are vehicles [that are] tailgating one another, slid into one another, vehicles approaching a red light, unable to stop because they are going too fast; they hit their brakes, they try to stop, all four wheels may be trying to stop the vehicle, but they are sliding forward, and then [we] have rear-end collisions,” Miller explained.

In Mt. Juliet, as of Wednesday morning, police responded to at least 86 disabled/stuck vehicles.

“We have seen some serious crashes in years past where ice chunks have flown off cars, hit the windshield, gone through the windshield of vehicles behind them, and injured people, and we just want folks to clean all the snow off your car,” Deputy Chief Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said during a community update.

With weather conditions expected to worsen, there is a new threat on the roadway.

“What we are experiencing is very similar to this parking lot here. The parking lot is covered with ice and snow, and as this snow melts in this hot sun, it freezes back as temperatures drop again, and now you have melted snow that has turned into ice,” Miller said.

Miller is also encouraging drivers to dress in warm clothing and make sure to have essentials in their vehicles. He suggested having blankets, snacks, water, and jumper cables in your vehicle just in case you get stuck.

