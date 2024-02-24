WREG mourns passing of producer Joe Smith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is mourning the loss of one of our best and hardest-working producers, who helped put the news together every morning for the Mid-South.

Joe Smith was a daybreak producer who came to WREG from Texas. Joe had known WREG Anchor Greg Hurst for 25 years.

WREG will remember Joe as a smart man who cared for his family and friends, loved the news, and loved putting on a good show.

More than that, Joe loved people. We cherished his sense of humor and storytelling.

Joe was 61 years old. We will certainly miss him because he was “no ordinary Joe.”

