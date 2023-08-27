WREG News Channel 3 at 10 PM Weather Update, 8/26/23
Wendy Nations has your Saturday News Channel 3 at 10 PM weather update
Wendy's, McDonald's, and KFC, among others, look to follow the customer on the go.
Wendy's Frosties and hot and crispy fries are going to head to head with Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supremes at midnight (or later).
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Hello, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that covers the biggest happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Microsoft bringing Python to Excel, Cruise being forced to reduce its robotaxi fleet following a crash, and Amazon launching its new Fire TV Channels app.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. Save money and perhaps fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
‘Perfect for special occasions’: The formula creates a temporary skin-tightening sensation that visibly lifts and firms.