Wrens’ first black mayor takes office, gets new lease on life

2024 is already promising to be a year of bright new beginnings for David Hannah.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, he was sworn into office as Wrens’ first African American mayor. That very night the city’s civic chamber was packed full of citizens attending his first official council meeting in the new role.

Then five days later, on Sunday, Jan, 7, around 1 a.m. Hannah’s phone rang.

“Mr. Hannah we have good news,” he remembers the voice saying. “We may have a kidney for you.”

“I thought I was dreaming,” Hannah said. “I have been waiting for this for so long and I knew I couldn’t miss this opportunity.”

For eight years, the last four of which he served on the Wrens City Council, he has gotten up at 4 a.m. three days a week and spent more than half the day getting dialysis treatments in Augusta. Getting the news that he had a matching donor and then receiving his new kidney, Hannah says it changes everything.

“I can really concentrate on the city now,” Hannah said from a chair in his brother’s home Wednesay, Jan. 17, the day he returned home from the surgery. “Before I left I had Sen. Raphael Warnock call to congratulate me and talk about what we need, and I told him.”

Hannah said they talked about the city’s need for affordable housing and business services that are currently unavailable. He has big plans for the city and says he is looking forward to getting to work.

David Hannah

“The citizens are really ready to see what we are going to be able to do in the city,” Hannah said. “They want change. I’ve been going around to the churches, all the churches, and everywhere I go they tell me they are ready to see what we are going to do.”

While he recovers, Connie Nelson, who is midway through her first term on the council, will serve as the mayor pro tem.

“It’s different,” Nelson said about Hannah moving from a fellow council seat into the position of mayor. “People are getting more involved. They’re coming out to vote.”

Hannah said that while he recovers he will be on the phone with the area’s senators and congressmen and do what he can to serve the citizens. He hopes to return in time for the February council meeting.

Rev. Andre “AJ” Jones, pastor at Wrens Chapel AME, attended Hannah’s swearing in on Jan. 2 and his first official council meeting as mayor that evening.

“I think that this is a major step in the right direction. We’re a multicultural society and we have an African American leader, but he’s the leader for all cultures and ethnic backgrounds,” Jones said. “His first council meeting was a historic event. People gathered and they filled up the council chamber that night. There was a certain sentiment of joy across the community.”

Jones said that during that meeting he noted during Hannah’s appointments to committees that the new mayor was very balanced and he gave appointments to both Democrats and Republicans.

“That was a signal that we are moving in the right direction,” Jones said. “In the kind of environment that we live in today where there is so much division, the Wrens community demonstrated that we can come together beyond race, background and culture and move this community forward. It was a great demonstration of unity in this community.”

Mayor David Hannah is congratulated by Wrens City Attorney Chris Dube.

Sherena Vaughn is a Wrens citizen who says she is the first African American resident to run as a candidate for mayor in 2019.

“When I ran, I wanted to open doors in this city,” Vaughn said. “I spoke with him, Hannah, and because he chose to run, I decided not to. The city council is where decisions are made and the mayor oversees things and can be a voice to open and pull things in. I believe him when he says we are all in this together.”

Vaughn said that she hopes to see Hannah and the council make a special effort to serve the parents in the community, parents who can help their own children then make positive choices for their lives.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him to implement different programs,” she said. “It’s not about winning, it’s about being successful in what you are going after. The history of having a black mayor is wonderful and I think it will make a difference.”

Hannah first began serving the city in 1993 when he was hired as an investigator with the Wrens Police Department. Almost 10 years later he was named the city’s first black police chief, a position in which he served an additional 13 years. Four year ago he was elected to the city council and then, in November of 2023, was elected to take over as mayor.

Hannah said that no matter what position he has been in, he believes in taking care of people, in being physically present in the communities he serves and in not showing any sort of favoritism for any one group of people over another.

Superior Court Judge Bobby Reeves congratulated Wrens Mayor David Hannah after swearing him into office.

Arthur Wilcher, founder of Young Men United, a mentoring group aimed at helping young people make positive choices and build productive lives, said that he believes that Hannah being elected to lead the city shows a younger generation of black youth that they could also one day hold similar office.

“It means a lot,” Wilcher said. “David, and the Hannah family, have served this community for a lot of years. I really believe we are moving in the direction where we can touch on and talk about race issue without uproar. We have a great, diverse city council now and I believe we have leaders who are willing to reach across the table.”

Rev. Charles Washington, a community organizer from Wrens, said that he feels Hannah’s election says a lot about both the community and Hannah himself.

"He is competent to serve, he is committed to work and he has the courage to lead,” Washington said. “I believe that he will bring some unity and inclusiveness to the city.”

Washington went on to say that a diverse community voted Hannah into office and believes that he will deliver the representation that they are looking for.

Hannah said that he is excited about the future of the City of Wrens, the new events that are already being planned and the growth he feels is right around the corner.

“None of this is really about me, it’s about the citizens of Wrens,” Hannah said. “I put it all back in God’s hands. It’s like me getting this kidney, I couldn’t believe it, but look how God works.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wrens’ first black mayor takes office, gets new lease on life