Wrentham mom and son give back to National Grid workers after emergency storm service

A Wrentham mom and her son were especially grateful to National Grid workers in their neighborhood, thanking them for their rapid response when the power went out during Monday’s rain storm.

Rose Will-Dowling and her children handed out gift cards to every worker on Route 1A after they made an emergency stop on her street.

Her 3-year-old son, Wylliam, is one of 872 people in Massachusetts that rely on a ventilator to breathe at night. He has a trache that helps him breathe and a tube for nutrition.

When the power went out, she knew she had to act quickly to avoid a potentially long and expensive trip to Boston, where a pediatric ventilator is available.

“Without power and our generator declining with fuel fast, Wylliam risked having to be admitted to the ICU,” Rose wrote in a social media post.

So Rose called her State Rep. Marcus Vaughn after seeing his post about critical care customers. Within an hour and a half, National Grid had restored power to her entire street.

“I talked to him at 11:15 and by 12:45 we were ready to rock and roll,” Rose said.

As a way to thank them for their hard work, Rose and the family decided to do something nice for them.

“You know what, these poor guys are working day and night, they’re out there freezing, so I was like, ‘Let’s go out there and give them gift cards,’” Rose said. “There were a lot of people on Facebook who were angry about the power being out...including me.”

Monday’s storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents, with the South Shore hit especially hard.

