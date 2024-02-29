Wrentham sends letter to Gov. Healey over MBTA Communities Law

Another town is raising concerns about a new law aimed at solving the housing crisis in Massachusetts.

Wrentham voted to comply with the MBTA Communities Law. But they also sent a letter to Gov. Maura Healey citing several concerns.

The law requires towns serviced by the ‘T’ or next to towns serviced by the ‘T’ to create new zoning laws that allow for multi-unit homes to be built.

They say it could increase its population by 13 percent which could strain the town’s schools, water supply, and sewage system.

The board is asking the governor to modify the housing requirements. Healey has not commented on the letter.

The MBTA Communities Law was rolled out to make it easier to build much-needed, multi-family housing in 177 communities that have some form of T service, either in their community or adjacent to it.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a lawsuit against the Town of Milton for failure to comply with the MBTA Communities Law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

