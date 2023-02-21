Wrestlemania attendee injured by pyrotechnics at Arlington show, lawsuit says

An attendee of a Wrestlemania event in Arlington filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment based on injuries he says were caused by pyrotechnics at the show, according to the suit.

Marvin Jackson attended Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium on April 3, the suit says. The federal lawsuit was originally filed in January in Tarrant County District Court before being transferred to U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Feb. 17

Jackson said he was sitting next to the stage at the venue when pyrotechnics went off at the beginning of the show. The blast was so loud that it caused him to lose almost all hearing in his left ear, according to the suit.

The suit says WWE, which is named as the sole defendant, failed to notify anyone or place any warnings at the show about the dangers associated with pyrotechnics. The suit accuses WWE, which is a Delaware-based company, of negligence.

The suit seeks at least $1 million in damages.

WWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.