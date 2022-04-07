Wrestling legend Tammy Sytch involved in fatal car crash of 75-year-old, police say

Former WWE wrestling star Tammy Sytch allegedly caused a fatal car crash last month in Florida during which a 75-year-old man died, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. (WTNH News8/Video screengrab)

Former WWE wrestling star Tammy Sytch allegedly caused a fatal car crash last month in Florida during which a 75-year-old man died, according to a police report first obtained by TMZ.

In the police report from Ormond Beach Police Department, the authorities claim Ms Sytch’s vehicle was the cause of a three-car pile-up that resulted in one man dying on 25 March.

The report notes that witnesses at the scene of the crash on US Highway 1 in Volusia County saw Ms Sytch, 49, driving at a “high rate” speed before she crashed her Mercedes into the car parked ahead at a traffic light.

After the initial crash, the report continues, it was then a devastating case of dominoes, where the car that the 49-year-old hit then proceeded to crash into the Yukon parked in front at the same traffic light.

A 75-year-old man was reportedly behind the wheel of the first car that Ms Sytch made contact with and he was transported to hospital, but later died from the injuries he incurred, the report says.

The report identifies the man as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event” said Jesse Godfrey, Ormond Beach police chief.

The police report notes that shortly after authorities received a search warrant, they were able to obtain a sample of the former wrestler’s blood for “investigation of impairment”.

The results of from that toxicology report are pending, they noted, and they may lead to criminal charges.

“Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life,” Chief Godfrey was quoted as saying in the report.

The Independent reached out to Ms Sytch for comment.

The former WWE Hall of Famer has been arrested for driving while intoxicated at least six times, with the most recent arrest arriving in February 2019 when TMZ Sports reported that she was caught after getting pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and missing a stop sign.

The 49-year-old has had several stints in jail over the past several years, serving prison sentences in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania for parole violations and other charges.