Wrexham councillors avoid jail by voting for local plan

Councillors have avoided the possibility of jail after approving Wrexham's local development plan.

The authority was ordered to adopt it by a judge following a judicial review brought by developers after it was twice rejected.

Seven Plaid Cymru councillors walked out before the vote in protest at the judge's order.

But it was voted through on Wednesday by 26 members, although 11 abstained and some stayed away.

Wrexham had been the only local authority in Wales not to have adopted its plan, a Welsh government requirement which sets out an authority's proposals for land use.

It was rejected in April, amended and rejected again in June because of concerns including the potential use of greenfield land for development, a lack of affordable homes provision and the effect on the city's infrastructure.

After the second rejection, a group of developers started a judicial review which took place in Cardiff last month.

That resulted in Mr Justice Eyre ruling that the council had no power to decline the plan and that only adopting it "would be in accordance with his judgement".

Councillors were told before Wednesday's meeting by the authority's legal officer that not doing that could put them in contempt of court and that they could be fined, have assets seized or be jailed.

Speaking during the debate, councillor Rob Walsh said the plan should "either just be forced on them, or their vote should be accepted".

Councillor Carrie Harper called the order to vote for the plan "an affront to democracy"

He added: "Doing it this way is dangerous to democracy."

Plaid's Carrie Harper, one of the councillors who walked out, claimed they had had "a gun to their heads" and called the order "an affront to democracy".

But Conservative Mike Morris said the law was "above the democratic process".

Authority leader Mark Pritchard, an independent, abstained from voting, saying councillors had faced intimidation and pressure.

After the meeting Labour's Dana Davies, who voted for the plan, said she was "appalled and shocked" by what had taken place in the chamber.

She said there had been "a lack of understanding" about the statutory responsibilities of councillors, and she feared for the council's future.