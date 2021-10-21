Wright Brothers, wrong design: Ohio mangles license plate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's debut of its new license plate failed to take off — because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers' historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.

The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation" draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.

After the unveiling, Ohio officials said in a statement that they were aware of the mishap and it would be corrected to show the banner trailing the plane before Ohioans upgrade their plates.

Ohio isn't the only one who has made this flighty error. The front of the Wright Flyer can easily be mistaken for its back because the plane's propellers were located at the back, instead of the front.

The plates are expected to land on the market Dec. 29.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio BMV reveals new license plate, and 'Wrights' what was wrong with it

    Gov. DeWine and the Ohio BMV unveiled the new standard Ohio license plate Thursday morning, and shortly after released a fixed design after many pointed out that something wasn't quite 'Wright' with the first one.

  • Discharged hospital patient steals ambulance before 100 mph chase, Texas police say

    “This could have ended badly for a lot of people.”

  • Merkel's farewell spoiled by Poland crisis at EU summit

    Angela Merkel took up her vaunted mantle as Europe's crisis manager for what could be the last time tonight, as she urged the EU to find compromise in its showdown with Poland.Why it matters: The European Commission has threatened to withhold over $40 billion in pandemic recovery funds after Poland's constitutional tribunal — stacked with loyalists from the ruling right-wing populist party — rejected the principle that EU law has primacy over national law.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Internet providers collect 'staggering' amounts of data -U.S. FTC chair

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Internet service providers collect a "staggering" amount of detailed data on consumers, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said on Thursday in discussing an agency staff report on information collected by major providers like AT&T and Verizon Wireless. "We intend this report to be the continuation of an ongoing discussion about commercial data practices, and user privacy," said Khan, who noted that the data collected could also crop up as an issue in merger reviews. For the report, the FTC requested information from AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity, Alphabet Inc.'s Google Fiber and T-Mobile as well as advertising firms associated with AT&T and Verizon.

  • Exclusive: Governments turn tables on ransomware gang REvil by pushing it offline -sources

    The ransomware group REvil was itself hacked and forced offline this week by a multi-country operation, according to three private sector cyber experts working with the United States and one former official. REvil's direct victims include top meatpacker JBS. Officials said the Colonial attack used encryption software called DarkSide, which was developed by REvil associates.

  • WHO issues plan to prevent sexual abuse after Congo scandal

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization issued its plan on Thursday to prevent any further misconduct by aid workers deployed in its field operations after WHO staff took part in a major sexual abuse scandal in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some 83 aid workers, a quarter of them employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual exploitation and abuse during the country's massive Ebola epidemic from 2018 to 2020, an independent commission said last month. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus vowed to ensure that the affair and the victims' suffering would be "the catalyst for a profound transformation of WHO's culture."

  • FBI confirms Brian Laundrie’s remains found in Florida park

    Brian Laundrie’s remains have been confirmed. Dental records from the remains discovered Wednesday in a Florida park made the identification official, the FBI said Thursday. Laundrie, 23, had been a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Thursday’s announcement was a mere formality after the remains were found alongside several of Laundrie’s personal items in ...

  • Elon Musk’s road to trillionaire status may not be paved with Teslas, says Morgan Stanley

    Rich and getting richer pretty much sums up Elon Musk, chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and privately held SpaceX. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, Musk remains just ahead of Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $219.5 billion. While that’s some way from trillionaire status, Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley entertains the notion with this thought: Musk may get there, but it won’t be because of his electric-car company.

  • Western Digital talks to merge with Kioxia stall - sources

    The talks reached a standstill over concerns about the valuation, approval from the Japanese government and an ongoing strategic review at Kioxia shareholder Toshiba Corp, the sources said. Earlier in August, Reuters reported that Western Digital was in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock merger with Kioxia, in a move that would create a NAND memory giant to rival Samsung Electronics. Kioxia, sold by Toshiba Corp in 2018 to a consortium led by Bain Capital, shelved plans for an initial public offering last year after U.S.-China trade tensions slammed Huawei, one of Kioxia's biggest clients.

  • Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

    Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Chappelle's decision to share "his outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people, and then broadcasting it to hundreds of millions of people is infinitely amplified gender violence,” they said.

  • Hedge funds score unprecedented gains on Trump's SPAC deal

    Hedge funds that invested in the blank-check acquisition company that made a $875 million deal to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture are set to make five times their investment, regulatory filings show. It is the biggest gain investors in so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have ever recorded on the first day after a deal was announced, according to SPAC Research. Like other SPACs, Digital World did not disclose which company it was seeking to buy.

  • Video: Marine veteran disarms gun-wielding suspect at Arizona gas station

    A Marine Corps veteran thwarted a would-be robbery, disarming a juvenile gunman at a gas station in Arizona on Wednesday, according to authorities.

  • Gov. DeWine reveals Ohio's new standard license plate, 'Sunshine in Ohio'

    The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new standard license plate Thursday called "Sunshine in Ohio."

  • Navy engineer's wife ordered detained in submarine secrets spy case

    The Maryland couple, according to court documents, believed they were trading information to a yet-undisclosed foreign nation.

  • Alexa PenaVega's 2-Year-Old Son Severs Finger in "Traumatic" Accident

    Spy Kids alum Alexa PenaVega is thanking loved ones for their prayers after her 2-year-old son Kingston suffered an injury to his finger. For an update on the toddler's recovery, read on.

  • Two Ways Retirees Could Lose Some of Their Social Security Raise

    The largest Social Security raise in decades may not provide as much extra income as you'd think.

  • Son of L.A. millionaire sentenced to 7 to 9 months in fatal high-speed Lamborghini crash

    The son of a wealthy L.A. entrepreneur was sentenced to seven to nine months for killing a 32-year-old woman in a February crash when he was driving his father's Lamborghini at more than 100 mph.

  • Cousins, Vikings keeping up with NFL's late-game winners

    The NFL season has already featured 22 games with a winning score in either the final minute of regulation or in overtime, the highest six-week total in history. The Minnesota Vikings, for all their problems and setbacks, have been able to play right along with the rest of the clutch teams in the league. “I think it’s really come a long way,” coach Mike Zimmer said, alluding to the overtime win at New Orleans in the first round of the 2019 playoffs as a turning point for Cousins and his ability to command a late-game possession.

  • Human remains found in Florida are those of Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend - FBI

    Partial human remains found in a Florida wilderness area have been identified through dental records as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday. The remains were discovered on Wednesday in the swampy Carlton Reserve not far from Laundrie's parents' home. Laundrie had been named a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance but was never criminally charged in her murder.

  • FBI: Remains found in Florida nature reserve identified as Brian Laundrie

    FBI: Remains found in Florida nature reserve identified as Brian Laundrie