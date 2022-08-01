Wright man arrested after firing gun

Aug. 1—State Police announced the arrest of a Schoharie County man after he allegedly fired a gun during a domestic dispute.

According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill barracks responded to a domestic dispute with shots fired at a home in Wright on July 24, at about 2:25 a.m.

Through an investigation, troopers determined that Matthew Pennock, 38, of Wright, discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim during a verbal argument, the release said. No one was injured.

Pennock was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class "C" felony, first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, the release said.

Pennock was transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing. He was arraigned at the Wright Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie Correctional Facility in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond.