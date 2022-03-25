Wright not guilty on all counts in attempted homicide case

Mar. 25—WILKES-BARRE — Within minutes of jurors returning to a deliberation room inside the Luzerne County Courthouse after Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. answered a question, they reached a verdict in the attempted homicide trial of Damel Latiek Wright.

Not guilty on all counts.

Wright, 23, of Scranton, faced a three day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on allegations he orchestrated a shooting outside 212 McLean St., Wilkes-Barre, on April 4, 2020.

"I feel good, I'm glad it's all over with," a smiling Wright said as he was escorted from the courthouse.

"It was the right verdict," said Wright's attorney, Demetrius Fannick. "In my estimation, the jury couldn't agree that Mr. Wright had a gun."

City police alleged Wright and two unknown men showed up at the McLean Street residence intending to fight Savon Collins. Wright was dating Collins' sister and the two men had issues with each other.

During the gunfire, Collins' girlfriend, Shaina Cook — who was five months pregnant at the time, suffered gunshot wounds to her left leg and left middle finger.

Cook and Haniyyah Williams were on the porch when gunfire erupted. A neighboring house at 208 McLean St. was hit with five bullets endangering the occupant, police said.

Cook and Williams testified during the trial separately telling the jury they did not see Wright with a firearm as he stood in front of 212 McLean St. with his hands in his pockets.

Police said they recovered 19 shell casings from the front of 216 McLean St., which Fannick illustrated during his closing argument Thursday morning.

"Magical bullets," Fannick said in describing how the shell casings ended up 20 feet away from the point where Wright was seen standing by Cook and Williams.

One person who did not testify was Collins.

Before the trial, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with assistant district attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted, said efforts were made to find Collins to have him testify. In the end, Collins is believed to have intentionally ignored those attempts.

Story continues

"We didn't have the gun, we didn't have any video footage or a witness to actually put the gun in his hands," McLaughlin said after the verdict.

McLaughlin said he didn't believe the verdict would have been different if Collins had testified.

During his closing arguments, McLaughlin called the shooting and "ambush," by Wright knocking on the door to lure Collins outside.

"When did the shooting start? Not when Shaina Cook came out. Not when Haniyyah Williams came out. The bullets started flying when Savon Collins came out," McLaughlin said during his closing argument.

The jury began deliberating at about 1:15 p.m. and had a question regarding the definition of aggravated assault involving attempt.

Once Sklarosky explained the statute, the jury returned to the deliberation room and within minutes announced they reached a verdict.

Wright was acquitted on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence, reckless endangerment and criminal conspiracy.