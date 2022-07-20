Wright-Patterson AFB scientist pushed contractor to hire prostitute, court documents allege

The U.S Air Force is investigating a now deceased Wright-Patterson Air Force Base scientist on suspicion of more than a dozen crimes.

The scientist worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory and was accused of pushing a defense contractor to hire a prostitute with whom he was having a relationship.

News Center 7 is not naming the scientist because it was not immediately clear if prosecutors ever charged him with a crime.

On Wednesday, News Center 7′s James Rider dug through court documents outlining a pattern of behavior.

The search warrant affidavit is from an Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent. It details that in 2017, the scientist pressured a defense contractor to hire a prostitute for a technical job using a faked resume. After her hiring, the defense contractor became frustrated with her lack of capability in the position. That’s when the scientist told the contractor she was a prostitute. Then the scientist threatened the contractor, saying he would bring one of his many guns and end it all.

The affidavit says this scientist also kept a spreadsheet on his government issued laptop detailing prostitutes in various cities around the U.S. he used for sex while on official US. government travel. It also states that many of the 27 women listed were foreign nationals from countries considered U.S. National Security concerns.

Eventually, this woman would go on to work for another contractor. When that happened, the original contractor’s $250,000 research grant was reduced to $100,000. That money then went to the second company to pay for her salary, the affidavit says.

The affidavit lists several federal citations including prostitution near military establishments, false, fictitious or fraudulent claims, embezzlement or misuse of government property and extortion by officers or employees of the United States, among others.

News Center 7 has reached out to Wright-Patt, AFOSI and federal court to try to get more information.

We asked if prosecutors ever filed any charges and about any disciplinary actions that could have happened.

This story will be updated as we learn more.












































