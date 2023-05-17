Wright Patterson Air Force Base honoring National Police Week with police expo

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be hosting a police expo today as part of National Police Week.

The event will take place this afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Prairies base housing community park, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.

The police expo will provide attendees the opportunity to see the latest technology and equipment local law enforcement agencies and 88 SFS Defense use to keep communities safe.

The event will be open to the public.

National Police Week lasts until Friday which celebrates the work and sacrifices of Defenders with events and ceremonies.