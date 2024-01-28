Wright serves as Senate page

Jan. 28—Meridian's Ethan Wright recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate during this year's legislative session. Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Ethan is the son of Dawn and Rufus Wright and attends Meridian High School.

When asked about the week, Ethan said, "Learning about the Mississippi State Senate has been a great experience. I loved seeing how bills are passed that change everyday lives. The legislative process is very interesting. I also loved learning about the different types of courts we have in the state of Mississippi."