Wright's girlfriend testifies at officer's trial
Daunte Wright's girlfriennd tearfully testifies about her injuries, and Wright's actions in the chaotic moments surrounding his shooting death by the officer now on trial. (Dec. 9)
Daunte Wright's girlfriennd tearfully testifies about her injuries, and Wright's actions in the chaotic moments surrounding his shooting death by the officer now on trial. (Dec. 9)
Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that his 5-month-old son, Zen, died of a brain tumor over the weekend.
The 2,420 square-foot home at 3818 Sumner Court is listed for $399,000
A federal agent testified that Josh Duggar blurted out, "Has somebody been downloading child porn?" when federal agents tried to interview him.
Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law. The Afghan Taliban's shock overthrow of the Western-backed government in August gave the talks fresh impetus but the TTP accused Islamabad of failing to respect the ceasefire agreement.
Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge and defense attorney Paul Engh deliver opening arguments in the trial of Kim Potter, a white former police officer charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April.
The Duchess of Cambridge had her biggest supporters cheering her on as she hosted her first carol concert
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's latest magazine shoot has fans doing a double take.
The Scottish National Party's most senior MP, Ian Blackford, said Johnson "can no longer lead" after "shattering the public's trust" on the pandemic.
Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy, who share three kids, were married in September 2001 and separated in November 2017
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl
The Big Aristotle plans to outbid the field in the charity fundraising event this week.
"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be?'" Aniston told THR
Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields from the original “Facts of Life” sitcom made an appearance.
Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial
Definitely not an everyday thing.
Skilyr Hicks, who at age 14 impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent with her performance of an original song and poignant story of losing her father, died Monday in Liberty, South Carolina. She was 23. Her death was confirmed by her younger sister Breelyn Hicks in a Facebook post this morning. Earlier, TMZ reported […]
Opening statements took place on Wednesday in a Minneapolis court, where Potter is charged with manslaughter for the shooting of Daunte Wright.
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm swirling in the Pacific Ocean is poised to bring much-needed rain and snow this weekend to drought-stricken California. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersUp to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neva
'The Voice' coach and country music singer Blake Shelton announced big news on Instagram. Read what Blake said and how fans reacted, including Jimmy Fallon.
The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...