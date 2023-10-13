Wrightstown man murdered Saturday. Police, DA have released no information.

The Bucks County Coroner on Friday revealed that an elderly Wrightstown man was murdered nearly a week ago, though neither police or the Bucks County District Attorney's Office have released any information.

Richard MacFarland, 72, was found dead on Oct. 7 in his home as a result of multiple stab and slash wounds, according to Coroner Meredith Buck. His death has been labeled a homicide.

In a press release Friday, Buck noted that the case is under investigation by the Newtown Township police department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, but no additional information was provided.

Bucks County DA spokesman Manuel Gamiz on Friday confirmed a DA has been assigned to the investigation, but did not provide any other details including the circumstances surrounding the murder or where it occurred.

Gamiz also did not provide a reason why information about the murder investigation was withheld from the public.

Neither Newtown Township Police Chief John Hearn or Detective Jason Harris were immediately available for comment on Friday. The township police department covers Wrightstown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County coroner confirm Wrightstown murder. Police, DA silent