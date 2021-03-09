New wrinkle in Jussie Smollett case, as prosecutors allege attorney has conflict of interest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett has chosen a new defense attorney to take the lead on his hot-button criminal case, but prosecutors alleged Tuesday that the new lawyer has a critical conflict of interest.
Smollett had selected Chicago defense attorney Nenye Uche, a former Cook County prosecutor, to take the lead role in his defense against charges that he staged a phony hate crime on himself and lied to police about it.
But after that selection was made public last week, two key prosecution witnesses said they had talked with Uche early in the case about possible representation — which, if true, could present a conflict of interest that might prohibit Uche from representing Smollett.
However, in a videoconference hearing Tuesday, Uche strenuously denied ever having had any conversations with the witnesses.
“I had not spoken to those young men, I don’t even know what they look like, I don’t know the so-called substantially harmful information they transmitted to me,” Uche said.
But Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo had told their attorney that they had in fact spoken with Uche about themselves and about the facts of the case in 2019. They later wrote sworn affidavits to that effect.
The Osundairos’ attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, along with special prosecutor Dan Webb, called for Uche to be disqualified from representing Smollett due to the alleged conflict of interest.
“He’s going to be called upon to cross-examine the person that he had communications with that are confidential,” Webb said. “For him to cross-examine that witness … creates a conflict of interest.”
Uche, however, said he had only ever spoken with the Osundairos’ mother and a family friend, and he only told them that he could not represent the brothers since they had already hired a different lawyer.
That left Judge James Linn with an unusual case of he said, he said.
“I absolutely want Mr. Smollett to be able to have the lawyers of his choice. The remedy of disqualification, that’s a remedy of last resort. … I’m not sure where I’m at, because I have a factual dispute.”
Linn had been trying to hustle the case toward trial, but ironing out this latest wrinkle could take some time.
Linn ultimately decided to have a private conversation in chambers with Schmidt Rodriguez about the substance of the alleged conversations between Uche and the brothers.
After that, Linn said, he likely will conduct an evidentiary hearing about the allegations, including whether or not those conversations ever happened.
Smollett found himself at the center of an international firestorm in early 2019 after he allegedly orchestrated a phony hate crime on himself with the help of the Osundairo brothers. Cook County prosecutors initially charged him with disorderly conduct, then abruptly dropped the case outright about a month later, with scant explanation.
After much public outcry and confusion, a judge appointed veteran attorney Webb as special prosecutor to investigate the Smollett matter. Webb and his team subsequently convened the special grand jury that brought up Smollett on his new case last year.
Meanwhile, a group of activists is calling for Webb to drop the case altogether, saying that continuing with the prosecution is an example of anti-Black and anti-gay bias, and authorities should focus instead on more serious priorities.