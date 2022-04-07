Writ of habeas corpus petition filed for Monaca shooting defendant

A writ of habeas corpus petition has been filed for a man charged with attempted criminal homicide in Monaca.

BEAVER − A writ of habeas corpus petition has been filed for an Aliquippa man, formerly of Texas, who is accused of shooting a man in Monaca.

Beaver County Judge Dale Fouse signed an order granting the petition on behalf of Bayron Paz, 29, who is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

According to the Cornell Law School, a writ of habeas corpus is used to determine whether a person's imprisonment or detention is lawful, and can also be used to examine any extradition processes used, the amount of bail, and the jurisdiction of the court.

Paz is charged with shooting an individual twice in the legs on Nov. 7, 2021, in the parking lot of P-Dub's Sports Bar & Grille, just after midnight, with others in the area.

He is currently in the Beaver County Jail on a $500,000 monetary bond.

