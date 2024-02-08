Write-in candidate seeks 1st District seat on Superior council

Feb. 8—SUPERIOR — There will be one contested race for City Council in the

April 2 election

.

Weston Morris, an electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 242, announced Tuesday, Feb. 6, that he is running a write-in campaign to challenge 1st District Councilor Nicholas Ledin.

The announcement was made during a rally Tuesday by the local trades in support of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

Ledin is one of four councilors who does not support the project

that would build a 625-megawatt, natural gas-powered facility to generate electricity. The plant is expected to be built on the banks of the Nemadji River, near the Enbridge Energy tank farm.

The City Council would have to approve a zoning change and vacate a portion of East 15th Street near 31st Avenue East for the project to move ahead.

"I reside in the 1st District with my wife and my two beautiful daughters," Morris said. "I'm here today to inform you that I'm throwing my hat in, running for 1st District city councilor in Superior, Wisconsin. I plan to serve this position with honor, pride, respect and responsibility. I'll be a voice for our district, and I'll pledge to do the work for the people to the best of my ability."

Morris said his priority is to work to build a strong and diverse economy that provides quality jobs that are crucial to the economy.

"I pledge to help Superior bring as many quality job opportunities as I can," Morris said. "I plan to work as an independent decisionmaker when it comes to making the hard decisions. I won't always know the right answer at first, and when I don't, I will do my due diligence and I'll find the right answer."