Write-in candidate for sheriff arrested on wanton endangerment charge

Oct. 11—WILLIAMSBURG — A write-in candidate for Whitley County Sheriff was arrested Monday in connection to the discharge of a firearm at a local business.

James Walden, 54, of Williamsburg, was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center around 3:15 p.m. after being taken into custody by Williamsburg Police Detective Bobby Freeman on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to WPD Public Affairs Officer Steven Hill, the department's involvement began with a dispatch to the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg, off Exit 11 of I-75. The initial call was for a verbal argument but officers were advised en route that a firearm had been discharged.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Brandon Copeland, 32, of Dunlap, Tennessee. According to Ofc. Hill, Copeland advised officers that he had been speaking with Walden's son when the elder man exited his vehicle with a weapon drawn and aimed at Copeland.

"That's when Copeland fled from him and apparently during that time, Walden discharged his firearm towards him with the firearm going off in the direction of the Hampton Inn," Hill said, adding that there were several people within that direction.

The officer continued that Walden told police that he recognized Copeland from a prior theft, so he exited the vehicle with the gun while giving Copeland verbal commands before firing the shot.

Ofc. Hill added that video pulled from Pilot was consistent with the statements of both parties regarding the incident.

Though Walden told officers that Copeland had a warrant in regard to the theft allegation, Ofc. Hill noted that Copeland didn't have an active warrant at the time of Monday's incident and therefore was not arrested at the scene.

Bond and arraignment information for Walden was not available at press time.