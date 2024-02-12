Write your legislator, preserve local control over fuel terminal decision

Editor:

Is anyone interested in saving our local government’s control over a fuel farm such as Belvedere coming to Ormond Beach? If so, send a short and to-the-point letter opposing State Bill 1624 and State Bill 1628 to Gov. Ron DeSantis, House Speaker Paul Renner, Representative Tom Leek and Sen. Tom Wright.

When you look each of these members up individually on the internet by typing Florida, their title and last name, you will find their e-mail addresses and you can easily copy and paste a letter that you write or this short letter that I have written to them.

Let’s show our unity in saying "no" to losing control over what goes on here at a local level. It seems hard to believe but these bills, if passed, would allow the state to decide that we “must” allow Belvedere to build near Ormond Beach’s city limits. We may not like the choices our local officials make all the time, but having the state take away their say is even worse.

Here is my short letter: Please Vote NO on SB 1624 and SB 1628. Our local government does not need to have a chokehold on decisions affecting its local residents. This is the reason we elect our local officials (county chair, mayor, commissioners) who know our needs and the safety issues involved in the specific area where we live.

Darla Widnall

Ormond Beach

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Say 'no' to losing control over what goes on at local level