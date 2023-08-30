'Write your own story' motivates Mill Valley to chase another championship

TechCrunch

Reports that X's (formerly Twitter) downloads decreased after Elon Musk's rebranding of the microblogging social network only tell part of the story. Twitter's renaming also saw its weekly active users drop 4% over the following weeks after the rebrand (August 6-20), while the X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No. 36, according to a new analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This analysis follows the controversial rebranding of Twitter to X, which saw some forecasts estimating the company was destroying billions in brand equity.