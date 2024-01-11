Would writer who evoked God's law to bash DeWine for trans bill veto be OK with stoning?

Thank God there's more than law of God

In the Jan. 7 letter "Mike DeWine doing will of man not God," Carl Felton proposes that the "law of God" should be the one-and-only source for all civil law.

Not in America, Carl — thank God.

John Krieger, Delaware

What about slavery and stoning?

In his Jan. 7 letter, "Mike DeWine doing will of man not God," Carl Felton faults Gov. Mike DeWine for vetoing legislation dealing with transgender children and suggests the governor should follow the laws of God as spelled out in the Bible, as opposed to the laws of man.

Putting aside the fact that men, not God, actually wrote the Bible, Felton would apparently have no problem with summarily executing every homosexual and lesbian person (Leviticus 20:13), killing anyone who works on the Sabbath (Exodus 31:14) and stoning to death every son or daughter who disobeys a parent (Deuteronomy 21:18-24).

He would also have no problem with slavery as the slave shall honor and obey the master (Ephesians 6:5) but beware selling your daughter into slavery since she will not be freed after six years as her male counterpart would be. (Exodus 21:7).

He also would have no problem with the killing of innocent first born children of those who do not follow his God (Exodus 4:21-23), and I guess the drowning of untold numbers of men, women and children in the Flood was just too bad for them.

While I don’t always agree with Gov. DeWine, I think I’d rather have him administer the laws of Man rather than those laws of Carl Felton’s God.

Mahlon Nowland, Worthington

Support science, logic, and individual right

Re "Why DeWine vetoed Ohio's House Bill 68," Dec. 30: Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68 was founded on a bedrock conservative value: that parents are the best arbiters for their children.

Parents should decide how their kids should be educated, fed, and housed, and the state should respect that. This was bolstered by the numerous testimonies given by people and professional medical organizations around Ohio.

With overwhelming evidence in favor of respecting families’ individual choices, DeWine wisely chose to follow science and logic and veto the bill. However, the Legislature now wants to override the governor's veto based on the positions of political groups that want to pretend that transgender youth only started to exist when society became tolerant enough to accept that biology does not have to dictate a person's life.

Their logic claims that governments have to remove the choice if parents don’t agree with their group’s beliefs. That sort of logic is poisoned at the root. If you start believing governments should strip choice from certain families on ideological grounds, eventually you may see your ideology on the chopping block — a feeling that anti-vaccine, pro-gun, and homeschooling families know all too well.

Representatives, please support science, logic, and individual rights. True conservative leaders will uphold DeWine's veto.

Alec Fleschner, Gahanna

