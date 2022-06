Good Morning America

Selena Gomez is still coming off the high of being invited to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding, and while she's mostly staying tight-lipped about the festivities, she took a moment this week to gush about the pop star's nuptials. Appearing alongside her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday, Gomez commented briefly on Spears and Asghari's wedding, which was held June 9 at Spears' home in Los Angeles.