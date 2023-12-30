Writer supports ranked-choice voting, the governor is not a fan

As presidential hopefuls declare their candidacies for the upcoming U.S. presidential primary season, it's intriguing to learn that Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first to file for the U.S. Virgin Island Republican Caucus, coming up on February 8th. The Caucus will use ranked-choice voting, a system the governor banned in Florida with his signature in April 2022.

As Gov. DeSantis is likely aware, with RCV multiple candidates can run without being spoilers, who split votes away from similar candidates, causing both to lose. Winning candidates therefore need to win the broad support of a majority of voters.

Meanwhile in Central Florida on November 7th, Democrats and Republicans continue to have primary elections where no candidate wins the majority of the votes among three candidates. Consider the State House District 35 primary race. The winner in the Democratic contest won by 36% to 33% to 31%, while the Republican winner, who just missed a majority, won by 49% to 34% to 17%.

In the last few years, RCV has been adopted for elections in red states like Utah and Florida, and in blue states like New York and California. In these states, voters get more choices and politicians get more healthy competition. Florida should reverse course and endorse ranked choice voting for local, regional and statewide office. Please support Rank My Vote Florida in its efforts to advance common-sensevoting reform. To learn more go to rankmyvoteflorida.org.

Jason Aufdenberg

Daytona Beach

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ranked choice voting, a better way to run elections?