Writer urges more gun control measures citing shooting of 18-month-old in Palm Coast

Recently, the newspaper reported another death by gunfire, this time an 18-month-old toddler killed in her home by a bullet that came through a bedroom wall. Day after day we read these tragic stories. While Republicans and Gov. DeSantis continuously boast about being "pre-life" their guns create tragic deaths every day.

Recently a teenage boy was shot on his way to school. Pro-lifers must also read these reports. Not long ago we read about a mother of four being shot by her neighbor through the front door when the mother came to discuss a child problem. Not long ago we read about a three-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet not intended for her. It happens somewhere every day.

Florida and many other states want laws to protect gun rights for all, including concealed weapons and AK47-style automatic weapons. Why are legislators so afraid of gun legislation? Do they think mass shootings can be stopped if everyone is carrying a gun? Are they really "pro-life" people or pro-NRA? As more guns are allowed in just anyone's hands, there will continue to be more tragic accidents.

Richard Ricardi

Flagler Beach

