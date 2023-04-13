Writer's criticism of Vietnam vet's position on guns is absurd and pathetic: Letters

Writer's criticism of Vietnam vet's letter on guns is absurd, pathetic

April 11 — To the Editor:

In his letter to the opinion page of April 7, Mr. T. Stephen McCarthy once again takes Bill Kingston’s commentary to this page either totally out of context or more likely chooses to ignore the point of a previous letter authored by Mr. Kingston in which he refers to himself as an “imperfect Christian and a gun owner."

Specifically Mr. Kingston in that letter asked: “What kind of gun would Jesus carry?“

Mr. McCarthy asserts that the latter question is unreasonable and makes no sense and furthermore should have no no place on the opinion page. Quite to the contrary, Jesus who on occasion is referred as the “Prince of Peace“ would have simply answered, “none." As I write this letter on Easter Sunday, I am reminded that Jesus died as a result of an act of violence. The underlying and yet obvious question is what kind of guns do gun owner’s need in their possession? Are AR-15 type assault weapons designed to kill people quickly and efficiently an ownership necessity? (Incidentally and for those who need a reminder of what an assault weapon looks like, a quick glance at the top of the April 7 opinion page will refresh your memory.)

For far too many years any reasonable mention of firearms restrictions evokes the same absurd, pathetic excuses as to why there is no need for any sort of gun control. Some of those excuses include that both the Constitution and the Supreme Court guarantee that right. Also that law-abiding Americans will have their guns confiscated. What law-abiding American needs to have an assault weapon in their home arsenal? Given the fact that there are 20 million such weapons in circulation throughout the United States, it would appear that those law-abiding Americans feel the need to arm themselves with such firepower. Here the terms “pathetic“ and “absurd" can again be applied.

Mr. McCarthy might be interested to know that Bill Kingston is a Marine who served in Vietnam and therefore is no stranger to violence and the ability of assault type weapons to kill and maim. Finally, there have been 146 mass killings since the first of the year. That equates to approximately 11 per week. Given that assault weapons are frequently the weapon of choice for shooters, it might be time to consider a ban on such weapons. How many more mass killings will it take?

Peter Rice

New Castle

A man holds a newly-assembled AR-15 rifle in New Britain, Conn. in this 2013 file photo.

Why focus on guns? What about drugs, alcohol, drunken drivers?

April 7 — To The Editor:

Such a poignant letter from Mrs. Dromey Heeter in today’s Portsmouth Herald. She is a teacher as were both of my parents, and she is upset with gun violence. I, too, am beyond upset and bothered by it.

These senseless acts should bother all of us. Back in 1624, the English cleric John Donne said, “Any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bells tolls; it tolls for thee.” This is so true today when tragic things happen, like a teenage skier dying senselessly at a New Hampshire ski area.

Mrs. Heeter’s outrage, while seemingly genuine, highlights a societal flaw of which she suffers greatly. She hates guns and the owners of them whether lawful or unlawful. She does not acknowledge the senseless killing of children and adults due to drugs and alcohol. Far more people die each year because of these things and yet she is mum on them. She associates the tragedies of the day to the existence of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, really.

We need to legislate constructively. We need to invest in punishing the law breakers with illegal guns and tighten up how people can get them. At the same time, can Mrs. Heeter support the same legislation to punish the people who give our school-age children drugs which kill them, and can she make room for banning “assault vehicles” operated by those under the influence of marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs?

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, she cites that she spends more time on preparing for an intruder than texting her children. Wow, my mother never texted me and I grew up just fine.

T. Stephen McCarthy

Portsmouth

Pardon of Richard Nixon a mistake that still haunts us today

April 11 — To the Editor:

Gerald Ford may have acted with the best intentions when, in 1974, he pardoned Richard Nixon for any and all crimes he may have committed as president, but I would suggest that that this was the source of many of the political controversies facing our nation today.

The president of the United States, who masterminded a criminal enterprise from the Oval Office, gets to walk away — actually fly away from the White House lawn in the presidential helicopter — without any kind of accounting or consequences. To millions of people then and ever since serving prison sentences for relatively minor offenses, personal dug possession, shoplifting, inability to make bail or to afford legal counsel — even those millions of law-abiding citizens who have struggled to earn a living and raise a family — the message was loud and clear; the people at the top get a free ride. That set the standard for future generations of political misconduct and for the public's perception of what result we might expect for wrongdoing by high public officials. In point of fact, little or nothing.

There have been numerous similar examples in the years since. All too often it seems that money and/or power has taken precedence over the rule of law, and all too many people in high positions have avoided any real consequences for their actions. That's why it is so important that, at this point in our history, the departments of justice and sate and local prosecutors are taking a serious look at Donald Trump's past conduct.

This is in no way, as claimed by Trump and his allies, a pre-judgment of his guilt. Like everyone else he is entitled to a presumption of innocence, trial by jury, and proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It still may not be a level playing field when any defendant can raise millions of dollars through anonymous donations to pay for high-priced lawyers, while the great majority of defendants are dependent on overworked and underpaid public defenders, but it's a start.

It is a message to everyone, at the top and at the bottom, after the passage of almost 40 years, backed by actual indictments, that our criminal justice system has returned to implementing one of the very basic fundamentals of democracy — no-one is above the law.

Anthony McManus

Dover

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Criticism of Vietnam vet's letter on guns is absurd: Letters