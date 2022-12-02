Writers: Russian attacks seek 'erasure' of Ukrainian culture

2
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately attacking the country's museums, libraries and other cultural institutions, according to a report issued Friday by the U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers' organization PEN.

“Culture is not collateral damage in the war against Ukraine; it's a target, a central pillar of Russian President Vladimir Putin's justification for the war,” the report stated. “Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukrainian culture and language simply don't exist. By targeting art museums, music halls, libraries, theaters and historical sites, he attempts to make it so.”

PEN cited Ukraine's Ministry of Culture as saying that 529 “cultural heritage and cultural institutions” have been destroyed or damaged since the war started on Feb. 24. The figure includes both sites of national importance and cultural venues in towns and villages, the report said.

The list includes one of the war's most notorious incidents - the bombing in March of the main drama theater in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people were sheltering from the city's siege. Some 600 people died in the attack, according to an Associated Press investigation.

Two large inscriptions reading “children” on the ground adjacent to the theater indicated that Russian forces knew civilians were inside and “it seems likely that the theater was targeted for its cultural significance,” the report said.

The PEN report said Russian soldiers also have seized and destroyed Ukrainian literature and Ukrainian-language books from public libraries in occupied regions.

The report acknowledged that “it is not always possible to determine if the bombings of cultural sites are deliberate or the result of Russia's indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas.”

Russian attacks on Ukrainian culture and the language predate the start of the war and began in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and supported separatist fighters in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of eastern Ukraine, PEN said.

PEN Ukraine said it has documented 31 civilian writers, artists and other cultural workers killed in Russian attacks this year, and that some other cultural figures have died while fighting with Ukrainian forces.

American author and publisher Dave Eggers, part of the PEN delegation that presented the report, said he thinks the attacks have backfired internationally.

“The irony of Putin's attempts to erase the culture and heritage of Ukraine (is it) has only enriched their culture and made the world pay attention and be far more interested in Ukrainian writers and traditions,” Eggers said at a news conference.

——-

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Son set up Social Security account for dead mom and took money for 26 years, feds say

    The Missouri man began stealing his mother’s checks four years after she died, feds say.

  • ‘I call him Legatron’: Ty Zenter shining as both kicker and punter for Kansas State

    Ty Zentner handles field goals, kickoffs and punts for the Kansas State Wildcats. Would you believe he has only been playing football for a few years?

  • GOP Braces for Chaos in 2024’s Primary Debates

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the shadow of 2016’s rambunctious and borderline noxious GOP presidential debates, the Republican National Committee is considering not just tinkering with the format, but adopting potentially drastic changes in anticipation of a crowded field.The internal discussions include a push to get rid of debate moderators altogether, a move that could rankle network executives in an era where just over one in 10 GOP voters say they trust m

  • BP stands to make 'blood money' from its stake in Kremlin-backed oil giant Rosneft, Zelenskyy aide says

    BP said it would sell its near-20% stake in Rosneft in February after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, but is yet to do so.

  • Ukraine's military warn about threat of missile strikes soon

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of the approaching threat of missile strikes; Operational Command Pivden (South) has emphasised that a group of Russian ships was still in the Black Sea.

  • Reznikov supports Czech idea to cut Russian embassy from electricity and water supply

    A Czech initiative to cut off electricity from the Russian embassy in Prague has found support from Oleksiy Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, according to his post on Twitter on Dec. 2.

  • Russian troops mining areas around Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast

    Occupying Russian forces are deploying landmines around Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, while numerous unexploded shells are still scattered around residential areas of the city, head of Severodonetsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said in a Telegram post on Nov. 30.

  • This $200 Million Russian Superyacht Could Be Auctioned Off to Aid Ukraine

    The 303-foot vessel, known as "Royal Romance," was delivered by Feadship in 2015.

  • Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok

    The platform is said to be hosting hundreds of videos that celebrate the Russian Wagner group.

  • World Cup Viewer's Guide: Final day of group stage

    Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.

  • Man put pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River, feds say. His motive is a mystery

    The lack of a motive “makes this case particularly alarming,” prosecutors said.

  • China will move to protect its firms following U.S. telecoms ban

    China opposes the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's ban on new Chinese telecommunications equipment sales, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, vowing to adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights of its domestic firms. The Biden administration on Friday banned the sale or import of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, citing national security risks. "China will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of domestic firms," said Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting at a regular press conference, urging the United States to correct the wrongdoing and stop politicising and weaponising economic and trade issues.

  • White House sparks primary firestorm by pushing South Carolina for top spot

    President Joe Biden is recommending that South Carolina kick off the 2024 presidential nominating contest, a move that immediately sparked internal divisions.

  • More than 170 explosions rang out on northern border of Ukraine over 24 hours

    On 1 December, more than 170 explosions rang out on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts due to Russian attacks, as invaders used mortars, grenade launchers and tubed artillery, firing from Kursk and Bryansk Oblasts of the Russian Federation.

  • Lawsuit accusing former 'SNL' star Horatio Sanz of grooming, assaulting teen is dismissed

    A lawsuit accusing former “Saturday Night Live” star Horatio Sanz of grooming a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her two decades ago her was dismissed,

  • Mila Kunis describes 'meet-cute' with Ukraine's Zelensky before he became president

    Film and TV star Mila Kunis, who is among People magazine's People of the Year, explained how she first met Ukraine's president eight years ago.

  • Lexington woman sentenced to probation, mental health treatment after 9-month-old’s death

    Sammantha Moore, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill after killing her 9-month-old son, has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete mental health treatment.

  • Tears and fury in Kherson at Russian shelling

    STORY: "Ukraine will win. We will get through it. Ukrainian Armed Forces onward, may they kill those vermin," said Inna Sydorchuk, 52, a resident of one of the damaged apartment blocks.Locals hugged Ukrainian servicemen and asked not to leave Kherson. The soldiers shared water and provisions.The shelling disconnected Kherson residents from newly restored electricity, according to Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kherson governor.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of incessantly shelling Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier this month.

  • Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest

    A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence Monday related to the July arrest of Brandon Calloway, but the panel “elected to take no action regarding the actions of the officers,” said Mark E. Davidson, the rural county's top prosecutor. Calloway told The Associated Press in October that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car.

  • Stories that made us smile this week

    STORY: Stories that made us smile this week“My name’s Loc. It's never too old to learn English."These Vietnamese grannies meet every Tuesday to study English The aim is to socialize and keep their brains sharp(Nguyen Thi Loc, English student)“The pronunciations, the tongue twisters, words with muted letters, words that we have to curl our lips. All of these are very difficult for us."The French baguette has made it onto the U.N.'s cultural heritage listThe baguette is a symbol of France around the worldand has been a central part of the French diet for at least 100 yearsThese camels took part in a camel beauty contest in QatarLocation: Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar(Hamad Jaber al-Athba, President of the Qatar Camel Mzayen club)"The idea is similar to the soccer World Cup, we did a camel beauty World Cup. We have participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have big names and today is the fifth day of the tournament."Location: New York This 'gingerbread village' has around 4,000 pounds of icing700 houses4,000 pounds of candy1,000 pounds of gingerbread6,000 egg whites