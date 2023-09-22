How the writers strike is impacting Connecticut

TechCrunch

During today's YouTube event, CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform is testing a new generative AI-powered tool in YouTube Studio that suggests video topics, making the brainstorming process easier for content creators. Called “AI insights for Creators,” the inspiration tool will generate ideas based on data about what audiences are already watching, Mohan explained. The AI tool suggests a video idea about Portugal's history and recommends places in the area she could highlight for her subscribers.