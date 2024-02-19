Writing workshops and literary showcases planned for three-day People's Literary Festival

The People's Literary Festival returns Thursday with three days of programming for writers and readers.

The People's Literary Festival aims to support and celebrate writers. It is free and open to the public. The festival was previously known as "People's Poetry Festival."

This year's event will feature over 70 writers and arts educators, 19 literary showcases and eight creative writing workshops. The event also includes a book fair.

The festival starts 11 a.m. Thursday at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus in Coles Building Room 119 with sessions focused on writing that blurs reality and myth, adapting short stories into audio dramas, Latin American writers, featured poet D.A. Lockhart and the reasons people write poetry.

The festival will continue 7 p.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church with a poet laureate panel, a keynote address and an award ceremony for high school poets, who will read their winning poems.

On Friday, the festival will start 9 a.m. at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the University Center's Bayview Room.

Friday sessions focus on place-based poetry, the intersectionality of Native American and Mexican American storytelling, American borderland poets, stories on the human condition, overcoming writer's block and the strong voices of women in the Corpus Christi Writers Anthology.

There will also be a panel featuring A&M-Corpus Christi creative writing students who will read their work and discuss their writing process.

At 7 p.m., there will be an open mic at Lazy Beach Brewery at 7522 Bichon Drive.

A haiku walk is planned for 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Ropes Park.

All Saint's Episcopal Church will also host drop-in events all day Saturday, including a book fair and session where attendees can try vintage and antique typewriters, as well as scheduled sessions focused on children's literary authors, poets from Oklahoma, postcard poetry, encouraging young adult literacy, writing dystopian stories, haiku deathmatch, memoirs, ethereal poetry, documenting alternative families and intentional communities, speculative writers in the Coastal Bend, short poems, embodying women's bodies in writing, second-person writing and bilingual poetry from Central Texas.

More information on sessions and a complete schedule of events is available online at https://peoplesliteraryfestival.com/.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's how to attend 2024 People's Literary Festival