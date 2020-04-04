Wrong Candidates for Aid, Wrong Time

Imagine if FDR had offered a multi-million-dollar aid package to Germany before the Nazi surrender on May 7, 1945. Or if Truman had air-dropped food, medicine, and cash on Japanese cities before Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender on August 15, 1945. Such scenarios would have been impossible then, but today, pundits and politicians are advocating sending aid to Iran, a sworn enemy of the U.S., to combat the coronavirus. They are also urging the release of aid for the Palestinians, whose leaders range from hostile (Fatah) to terrorist (Hamas).

Eight U.S. senators are proposing a massive aid package for Palestinians in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Fatah-controlled (and PLO-dominated) Palestinian Authority (the so-called West Bank), and many pundits are urging the Trump administration to end sanctions against Iran. Both of these proposals would, in effect, aid and empower our enemies, and therefore undermine rather than serve U.S. interests at a critical moment.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders, Tom Udall, Jeff Merkley, Tom Carper, and Sherrod Brown are demanding that the U.S. provide $75 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza. In a March 26 letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the senators, all Democrats, gave him until April 3 to specify how the State Department will ensure that the money “mandated by the FY 2020 Appropriations Act” will be used to “provide the Palestinian people with access to adequate medicine, medical equipment, personnel, and other resources to combat the threat of a major coronavirus health crisis” in the West Bank and Gaza.

But providing aid to the Palestinians means handing $75 million to the PA and Hamas. What do the senators think Palestinian leaders will do with that money? Judging from a long historical record, they are likely to use it to continue their fight against Israel — launching rockets and digging tunnels to smuggle weaponry and murderers into Israel, paying stipends to the families of terrorists caught or killed in the act — and to line their own pockets.

Israel has already provided aid to the Palestinians to combat the coronavirus. It delivered 20 tons of disinfectant to the West Bank, as well as test kits and training for Palestinian health-care workers. It sent 200 test kits to Gaza and offered more direct aid to Hamas on the condition that Hamas return the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Instead, Hamas launched rockets into Israel. Israel’s good-will efforts have not been reciprocated. There is little reason to think that U.S. humanitarian aid would be used for the stated purpose.

While Israeli missile companies like Inovytec convert their production lines to make ventilators, Hamas’s money is used to make more missiles. As Michael Milstein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center in Tel Aviv, put it, “Hamas is doing almost nothing for the people of Gaza. . . . All the money needed today to confront the coronavirus is going towards rockets.”

Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of our allies (especially Germany, France, and the U.K.) are requesting that the U.S. dial back its “maximum pressure” campaign on the Iranian regime by easing economic sanctions. Many pundits in the U.S. are demanding the same.

Such demands ignore the fact that Iran (following China’s lead) is engaged in a disinformation campaign that seeks to convince the world that the coronavirus originated in the U.S. as a biological weapon. An Iranian “researcher,” Amir Mousavi, appeared on RT, the Russian government–run TV network, wearing a face mask, accusing the U.S. of having “waged biological wars before.” He told his Russian interviewer that “scientists in Iranian labs — with the help of Russia, China, and Cuba — are laboring to study the possibility” that the U.S. created the coronavirus. He added that Chinese leader Xi Jinping went beyond considering it a “possibility” and “officially accused the United States.” Similarly, he said, “research centers in Russia — and even some American institutions — have begun to raise doubts on whether this virus is natural or made in a lab.”