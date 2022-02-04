🌱 Wrong Drive-Thru + Kindergarten Sign Up + Kum & Go Plans

Morning, neighbors! John Braese here with the Friday Boise Daily.

The Boise Daily starts your Friday off with a story of a restaurant with no plans for drive-thru service until last Sunday. A former Bronco will be playing in the upcoming big game, and all Boise children will now be able to attend kindergarten starting next year. The court system in Ada County is asking for some help in the form of judges, and an Iowa company wants to be the new place you gas up and purchase that cup of coffee in the morning.

First, today's weather:

Sunny, but chilly. High: 41 Low: 27.

Here are the top stories today in Boise:

If you were thinking of eating out tonight at the Tarbush Kitchen, change your plans. CBS2 news staff report an intoxicated driver drove his car through the wall of the restaurant Sunday. While there were no injuries, the restaurant will be closed the next few weeks for repairs. (Idaho News) When the Super Bowl comes to a close on Feb. 13, a former Boise State Bronco could be sporting some new bling. KLIX's Courtney has the story of Donte Deayon, currently on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Rams as a cornerback but activated for the big game. (News Radio 1310 KLIX) All schools in the Boise School District will have full-day kindergarten beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Currently, Boise Schools offer tuition-based full-day kindergarten at only 20 of the District's 32 elementary schools. Kindergarten registration will take place Thursday, March 3. (Boise Patch) If you had reason to be involved in the court system lately, this next story will come as no surprise. The Idaho Capital Sun's Kelcie Mosely-Morris writes Ada County Administrative District Judge Steven Hippler told the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee that population growth, an increasing backlog of cases due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased caseloads have caused a need for more judges. The Senate committee is being asked to approve two additional magistrate judges for Ada County. (idahocapitalsun) A chain of convenience stores has Boise in an expansion plan. Kum & Go, an Iowa-based firm, has plans for 20-25 stores over the next five years in Boise and the surrounding area, according to BoiseDev editor Don Day. (boisedev)

Fact of the Day:

If you wish to see Donte Deayon play in the Super Bowl and need a ticket, the secondary market is the best place for fans to realistically purchase tickets. Generally speaking, the average Super Bowl ticket costs between $4,000 and $5,000, but that price varies depending on the particular matchup and when the tickets are purchased. The price of Super Bowl tickets typically falls as the event nears, but ticket prices shift significantly once the matchup is determined.

Today in Boise:

Join Boise State University Director of Government Affairs Andrew Mitzel for a quick update on what is happening in the Idaho State Legislature. There is no registration. (3 p.m.)

A number of local teams will travel to Weiser for tournament wrestling action starting on Friday. (3 p.m.)

The Boise State University Recreation Center presents "The Stories We Tell," a repertory performance including four unique works that emphasize the range and depth of emotion that dance can express. (7:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Boise State University: "Boise State alum Jessica Harned is an accomplished violinist and innovative storyteller. She is a member of the @boisephil and was a fellow with @boisestatemusic’s Graduate String Quartet, earning a master’s in Violin Performance." (Instagram)

Boise Weekly: "The recent cold snap hasn’t moved the group of unhoused people occupying the old Ada County Courthouse lawn." (Instagram)

Boise Parks and Recreation: "Pathways connect us and improve our quality of life. We’re excited the Boise City Council unanimously adopted the Boise Pathways Plan, proposing 110 new pathway projects." (Instagram)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "January 2022 climate stats at locations across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. A ridge of high pressure found a home along the West Coast by the second week of January and remained through most of the rest of the month." (Facebook)

Boise State Public Radio: "In Idaho, the number of kids in the hospital with COVID-19 is higher than any other time during the pandemic." (Facebook)

Boise State Public Radio: "McKay Cunningham, a former law professor for the now-defunct Concordia Law School, said he found 50 subdivisions within Ada County with similar racial covenants." (Facebook)

