Is it wrong to recline your airline seat? Debate rages again after American Airlines incident

The debate about whether it's a jerk move to recline your economy airline seat has begun raging all over again following a recent incident on a Jan. 31 American Eagle flight in which a fed-up passenger punched the seat of the woman in front of him to get her to put her seat back in the upright position.

In a Twitter thread that's still raging a week after the first post was published, the passenger seated in front, whose name is Wendi Williams, said she initially accommodated his request not to recline her seat while he was eating. But when he finished his meal, she once again reclined her seat and that's when the drama began.

“He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him," she wrote in a Feb. 8 tweet, nominating the other passenger for "Jackhole of the Week" on the Bravo show "Watch What Happens Live."

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times - HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

After she filmed his behavior, Williams noted that "the punching subsided, but he continued with the behavior you see in the video. I thought the video would stop it altogether. It didn’t and neither did the (flight attendant). Thanks @AmericanAir"

Nevertheless, Williams said in a follow-up post that when she complained, the attendant was rude to her and took the man's side in the dispute.

"She rolled her eyes at me and said, “What?” She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice!"

When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, “What?” She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice! https://t.co/zRwy5JYr9s — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

So who's the bad guy here?

Wiliams went public on Feb. 7, saying she'd tried unsuccessfully to resolve the issue via DMs with American, though the altercation happened on an American Eagle regional flight operated by Republic Airways.

The next day, in a tweet to American, she reported that she had been experiencing severe headaches since the incident and had seen a doctor and had X-rays. She also noted that she'd previously had multiple neck surgeries, including a fusion of her cervical vertebrae.

Williams said an American customer service representative acknowledged in a DM that she had the right to recline her seat but the incident could have been avoided if the two had been more polite to one another.

Jon Austin, a spokesman for Republic Airways, told USA TODAY that the airline was aware of the customer dispute on Flight 4392 and was looking into the matter.

Many commenters saw Williams as either the villain – or at least equally at fault.

"While he acted inappropriately w/his response to you, you both bear fault," @Siren_Karma told Williams in a comment. "I think you are attention-seeking by claiming injury regardless if you have prior back surgery you should have said something at the time of incident."

"I am sorry but as a larger man 6' 2" and 250lbs it is incredibly rude to recline back into someone's lap," wrote @Jeff17097807. "The seats are to damn close to each other to begin with and when you recline you are in my lap. As far as I am concerned you got what you deserved."

"Most folks with a shred of decency don't recline their seats if the person behind them is in the back row," wrote @AnneArcher18. "His behavior was not okay, but neither was yours."

USA TODAY Travel columnist Christopher Elliott is of the belief that reclining your economy-class seat isn't simply rude, it's practically immoral.

"Reclining your airline seat is unacceptable because we're officially out of space. It's rude – and it's wrong," he wrote in a November 2019 column laying out his case, parts of which follow below.