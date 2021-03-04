Wrong turn lands driver in jail, drugs discovered in vehicle
Mar. 4—THOMASVILLE — The driver of a Dodge Durango pulled out of an East Jackson Street fast-food restaurant in front of a Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputy, nearly striking the officer's car, setting off drug discoveries in the Durango and in the officer's patrol unit.
As Sgt. Jeffery Smith was about to stop the vehicle, an occupant threw French fries from a window of the Durango.
The deputy knew the driver, Carlton Ken Jackson, did not have a driver's license, pulled the Durango over at a U.S. 19 South motel, said Keith Drawdy, Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division assistant commander.
"He (the deputy) has had traffic stops with him in the past when he did not have a license. He asked him if he had obtained one, and he said 'No,' " said Louis Schofill, narcotics/vice commander.
Jackson was charged with driving without license. The deputy searched the Durango, finding two bags containing two eight-balls of methamphetamine between the driver seat and center console, officers said. A digital scale found with the methamphetamine had the drug on it.
The drug find totals four grams, or one-eighth of an ounce, with a street value of about $200, Drawdy said.
Smith transported Jackson to the Thomas County Jail, where Drawdy took possession of the drug.
After law enforcement officers transport someone to jail, they search for contraband where the suspect was seated in their vehicles.
"He (the deputy) found something in his car. It was a white powdery substance," Schofill said.
The substance, believed to be heroin or crushed pills, has been sent to a state crime lab for confirmation.
The deputy viewed in-car video recorded while 52-year-old Jackson was being transported to jail and saw him appearing to reach in his clothing and placing something under the patrol car seat.
Jackson, 1892 Five Forks Road, Boston, is charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects and tampering with evidence. More charges are possible when the identity of the substance found under the car seat is confirmed.
