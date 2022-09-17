1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pursuit Saturday morning on the southwest side ended in the death of an uninvolved motorist after the person the police were chasing drove the wrong way on southbound I-465 and attempted to exit off an entrance ramp.

IMPD officials said Saturday afternoon they were investigating the events that led to the head-on collision between the suspect, who was driving a Tahoe, and a sedan carrying four people. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the southbound Rockville Road entrance ramp to I-465.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, IMPD PIO William Young. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and is in police custody. The three passengers in the sedan — at least two of whom are juveniles — were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

The incident began in the area around Washington and Lyndhurst streets when IMPD officers from the violent crime task force and violence reduction team attempted to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple counts, including parole violation and methamphetamine dealing, Young said.

In an attempt to elude the officers, the suspect entered the highway at Washington Street, heading northbound in the southbound lane. The officers followed, also driving the wrong way, but at their supervisor's direction that it was "too dangerous" suspended the chase and slowed down, Young said.

IMPD Internal Affairs is investigating the incident, including reviewing body camera footage, to ensure the officers followed appropriate procedure, he said.

"This is a very complex and active scene and we will be out here for some time," Young said. "It's an extremely disturbing and unfortunate situation that this individual did not stop."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wrong-way crash on Rockville Road I-465 ramp kills one