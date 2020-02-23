Wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Georgia kills 6 people, including 3 children

First responders from the Midway Fire Department survey the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 95, which claimed the lives of multiple people, early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, in Liberty County, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

Six people were killed early Sunday in Georgia after police say a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a car with five people, including three children.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 95 near an exit ramp in Liberty County, according to the Georgia State Police.

A 77-year-old man, driving alone in a Lexus SUV, crashed head-on into another SUV while driving south in a northbound lane, GSP said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY. A woman was driving the second SUV and was accompanied by an adult male passenger and three children, according to GSP.

All six people were killed. The 77-year-old driver is not suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash, according to GSP.

The northbound lanes near the crash were closed for more than three hours.

The GSP has not released the identities of those involved in the crash. The Lexus had a Florida license plate, Trooper Markus White told The Associated Press.

The children in the second SUV — which had Virginia plates — ranged in age from about 3 to 10, authorities said, according to the AP.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia crash: Wrong-way driver, 5 others killed on Interstate 95