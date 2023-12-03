Wrong-way crash kills Auburn man, Conn. woman in 2 different vehicles Saturday night in Webster

A man and a woman driving in two different cars were killed in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver Saturday night on Interstate 395 in Webster.

WEBSTER — A man and a woman driving in two different cars were killed in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver Saturday night on Interstate 395.

State Police at the Sturbridge barracks the were advised of a wrong-way driver on I-395. Moments after, at approximately 10:17 p.m., while patrols were in the area, the wrong-way driver’s vehicle made contact with another vehicle on I-395 southbound, near exit 3 in Webster.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Auburn, and the driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Dayville, Connecticut, both suffered fatal injuries.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by the State Police from the Sturbridge barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Wrong-way crash kills Auburn man, Conn. woman Sat. night in Webster