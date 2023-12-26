Wrong-way crash near Snoqualmie closes westbound I-90 for hours

The Washington State Patrol says a wrong-way driver who was likely impaired caused a multicar crash on westbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Christmas night.

The wrong-way driver was heading east in the westbound lanes when it hit a second car, pushing it into another lane where it came to rest sideways. The second car was then hit by a third car.

Troopers say the wrong-way driver, an 85-year-old Spokane man, was hospitalized. No one else was seriously hurt.

All westbound traffic was initially shut down at about 9 p.m. and remained closed for about four hours.

#ClosureAlert. WB 90 at SR 18 closed due to a wrong way vehicle. Wrong way driver taken to hospital. Suspected impairment involved. Traffic being diverted to SR 18. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 26, 2023