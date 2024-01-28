Wrong-way driver on I-4 charged with DUI: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in the early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on I-4 in Polk County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 1:29 a.m., a trooper observed Craig Hilgenberg, 37, of Dover, driving east in the westbound lanes of I-4 at mile marker 32 (US-98) in Lakeland.

Hilgenberg was driving a red Honda Accord on the inside shoulder and passed the trooper with his lights and sirens activated.

The video shows Hilgenberg pass the trooper before the trooper turns around and tries to get the suspect to pull over.

FHP said the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver, but Hilgenberg continued to travel the wrong way. In a second attempt of a PIT maneuver, the trooper was able to be stopped in the inside shoulder in the median.

Hilgenberg was arrested and placed in the trooper’s patrol car. The trooper said Hilgenberg had a strong odor of alcohol and was slurring his words heavily.

Hilgenberg was taken to the Polk County Jail and vomited in the parking lot upon arrival, to which the trooper reported a strong alcoholic odor from the vomit. Hilgenberg then refused to perform field sobriety exercises and a breath sample.

FHP said Hilgenberg was charged with DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing with disregard for the safety of persons or property.

