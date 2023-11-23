Wrong-way driver on I-75 dead in early morning head-on crash; other driver serious

A 21-year-old woman died early Thursday after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers causing a head-on collision.

The driver of the other car and a passenger are seriously injured, according to reports.

More: Bicyclist killed in Collier Boulevard car crash

The driver at fault was traveling north in the southbound lane near Colonial Boulevard when she crashed head into a Nissan Rogue that was southbound in the left lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After the crash, the Kia burst into flames in the left lane southbound on the interstate. The crash occurred at 1:35 a.m. Thursday.

The Nissan came to a rest in the southbound on the paved side of the road just south of Colonial.

The driver at fault, a 21-year old woman from Punta Gorda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old male driver of the Nissan, and a female passenger also 59, are from Clearwater.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Early morning head-on crash in Fort Myers on I-75 kills 21-year-old