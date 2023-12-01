Wrong-way driver in Arlington car crash dies from injuries, police say

A 44-year-old man who was injured in an Arlington car crash after driving the wrong way has died, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Division Street.

Investigators determined the man, who was driving a 2013 Kia Sorento, was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of West Division Street without his headlights on and collided head-on with a Ford F-150, which was traveling the correct direction.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the F-150 suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Police have not ruled out the possibility the driver of the Sorento was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Terraince Dunn, of Arlington.

The investigation is ongoing.