Wrong-way driver arrested on I-93 south Thursday

Dec. 8—A Massachusetts woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, after police say she drove the wrong way on I-93 from the state line early Thursday.

Virginia Scarponi, 26, of Methuen, Mass., was also charged with reckless conduct and reckless driving.

Shortly after midnight, state police received multiple reports of a silver sedan driving north on I-93 southbound, approaching the state line, according to a news release.

As state troopers were heading south to intercept the vehicle, a trooper who was working a construction detail in Manchester deployed stop sticks. Meanwhile, other troopers and Manchester police officers set up a "rolling roadblock" to shield oncoming traffic, the news release said.

The stop sticks worked, and the vehicle came to a stop in the left breakdown lane in Londonderry, police said. Scarponi was taken into custody.

State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-223-4381, or by email at: Kenneth.T.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.