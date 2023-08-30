Wrong-way driver arrested after Scottsdale pursuit leads to multiple crashes on Loop 101

A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he caused multiple car crashes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale when he drove in the wrong direction in an attempt to evade Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

According to a statement from DPS, at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a DPS trooper was headed northbound in a fully marked patrol vehicle on Loop 101 near Chaparral Road. The trooper saw a vehicle without a license plate and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Adam Christopher Wanko, drove off, initiating a pursuit.

Officials said that the initial chase went on for nearly one mile on the highway, where at one point Wanko cut across the gore area and multiple lanes of traffic to try and lose the trooper, nearly causing a collision between the two.

Court documents state that Wanko was traveling around 90 mph when he swerved through the gore area and traffic lanes.

"In an effort to end the pursuit and the perceived risk to the motoring public, the trooper found the safest opportunity to conduct a precision intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on the suspect vehicle," DPS said in a statement.

Though the maneuver seemed to be successful in bringing Wanko's vehicle to a brief complete stop, officials stated that Wanko then "deliberately drove in circles, accelerated, and once again fled from the trooper."

According to the statement, Wanko then intentionally drove the wrong way to escape the trooper, driving south in the northbound lanes. The trooper continued to pursue Wanko, who drove against oncoming traffic for another mile before ending in a crash with five other vehicles.

DPS officials said that Wanko and a passenger inside his vehicle were injured, as well as four other people in different vehicles who reported a variety of minor injuries. All patients were treated and eventually released from local hospitals.

Wanko was booked into Maricopa County Jail without bond and was facing multiple charges, including five counts of endangerment and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. According to court documents, Wanko had two outstanding felony warrants each with $5,000 bonds.

Wanko's passenger was released without charges.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested following DPS pursuit on Loop 101