Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash on I-75, Wesley Chapel man suspected of DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Officials say a 21-year-old Wesley Chapel man hit a car head-on while driving in the wrong direction early Sunday morning.
The 21-year-old was driving a Lexus IS sedan south in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of SR-56 around 3:42 a.m., according to troopers.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was near milepost 272 when he hit a Chevy Colorado being driven by a 37-year-old Wesley Chapel man head-on. The Chevy was traveling north in the inside lane, according to FHP.
After the two vehicles collided, troopers say the Chevy rotated into the median and caught on fire while the Lexus traveled to the center lane.
The Lexus almost hit another car, a Hyundai Santa Fe, head-on before stopping, according to authorities.
Troopers say the 21-year-old and 37-year-old had serious injuries. The 36-year-old Zephyrhills woman who was driving the Hyundai was not injured, according to officials.
Investigators say it's unknown when the 21-year-old began driving the wrong way but is suspected of driving under the influence.