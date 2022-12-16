Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash

A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.

Three people sustained “substantial bodily harm” from the crash, the criminal complaint said. A 17-year-old’s arm was broken, a 27-year-old’s lung and ribs were bruised and a 22-year-old’s wrist was sprained.

“Troopers noted that Ambros-Tellez smelled strongly of a consumed alcoholic beverage,” the complaint said. “His eyes were bloodshot and watery. His speech was slurred. He had poor balance and swayed when he stood. He registered a 0.18 on a preliminary breath test device.”

The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration.

Ambros-Tellez declined to talk to law enforcement after his arrest. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

An attorney for Ambros-Tellez wasn’t listed in the court record Friday.

