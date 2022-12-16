Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash
A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
Three people sustained “substantial bodily harm” from the crash, the criminal complaint said. A 17-year-old’s arm was broken, a 27-year-old’s lung and ribs were bruised and a 22-year-old’s wrist was sprained.
“Troopers noted that Ambros-Tellez smelled strongly of a consumed alcoholic beverage,” the complaint said. “His eyes were bloodshot and watery. His speech was slurred. He had poor balance and swayed when he stood. He registered a 0.18 on a preliminary breath test device.”
The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration.
Ambros-Tellez declined to talk to law enforcement after his arrest. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with three counts of criminal vehicular operation.
An attorney for Ambros-Tellez wasn’t listed in the court record Friday.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Trial date set for Minnesota Republican operative accused of child sex trafficking
Crime & Public Safety | Minneapolis man gets 15 years for West St. Paul gas station shooting
Crime & Public Safety | Jury convicts Burnsville woman of murder in crash deaths of Wisconsin couple
Crime & Public Safety | Southeast Minnesota educator charged with sexual assaults that allegedly occurred during his youth
Crime & Public Safety | FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors