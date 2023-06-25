Wrong-way driver charged with aggravated DUI after 5-vehicle crash in Nashua, NH, state police say

A New Hampshire woman is accused of driving a Subaru the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua while driving under the influence, which caused a five-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people, state police said.

Jennifer Pratka, 29, of Litchfield was pulled from the Subaru she was driving by responding troopers after it crashed into another vehicle and caught fire, state police said.

Pratka was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct. She is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court in July to face those charges, state police said.

At approximately 10:34 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver, driving north in the southbound lanes on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, state police said.

A short time later, state police received a report that the wrong-way driver had struck another vehicle in the area of Exit 7W.

A preliminary investigation found that the Subaru Impreza was driving north on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in the southbound lanes when it collided with a pickup truck in the left lane, state police said. Immediately after, three other vehicles crashed into these two vehicles.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries, and the occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Pratka was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with minor injuries, state police said.

The F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound lanes were shut down between Exits 7W and 7E for approximately three and half hours following the crash while investigators and cleanup crews were on scene.

New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by Nashua Police, Nashua Fire and EMS, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Harkonen at 603-223-8308 or at Ryan.R.Harknoen@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

