Wrong-way driver charged with DUI vehicular homicide in death of 70-year-old woman

A 28-year-old Pierson man, driving on the wrong side of State Route 44, was charged with DUI causing death and vehicular homicide when he crashed head-on with a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old woman, killing her.

The accident occurred on August 13 after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection with Taganana Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. Killed in the accident was Diane Marshall of New Smyrna Beach.

Charged was 28-year-old Jay Smith. When an FHP trooper went to Halifax Hospital to interview Smith, he said "I f----d up," the crash report says.

Smith’s blood contained alcohol, cocaine, and cannaboids, according to a 13-page investigative report.

Marshal’s blood also tested positive for alcohol, but troopers concluded that Smith caused the crash. The report said Smith was traveling 72 mph prior to the collision.

Smith was arrested Tuesday and locked up in the Volusia County Branch Jail. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released Wednesday night, jail records show. On Wednesday, his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Pierson man driving on wrong side of road charged with DUI homicide